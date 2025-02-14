James Langhorne served decades in Maryland prison for wrongful murder conviction

By Barry Simms

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — A Maryland man imprisoned for three decades for a murder he did not commit is now free.

A judge on Monday granted the prosecutor’s motion to vacate the conviction of James Langhorne, who spoke Thursday about his push to prove his innocence.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Langhorne should never have been sent to prison.

“This is really one of the most amazing cases I have ever seen,” Bates said. “Truly, I have not a single shred of doubt in my mind that this young man is innocent and should never have been in prison.”

Langhorne thanked those who helped him as he now tries to move on with his life. The Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project provided video of Langhorne’s sister hugging him, as well as pictures he took with his father and other family members shortly after his release from the Roxbury Correctional Institution in Hagerstown.

“Day to day, I am going to process it. Day to day, I’m going to get better,” Langhorne told reporters at a news conference Thursday morning. “There will be some days that are going to be bad, but I worked 30 years to get to this point. So, I’m going to enjoy every moment.”

Langhorne’s wrongful conviction stemmed from a shooting on Nov. 20, 1993, on Bank Street near Eden Street. Johns Hopkins University graduate student Lawrence Jones Jr. was shot while he walked home.

The shooter fled before Baltimore police arrived, and the case turned cold until July 1996, when investigators received information from a jail informant that led to Langhorne’s arrest. He was charged and convicted of murder, receiving a life sentence plus 20 years.

Prosecutors now say the informant, who’s since deceased, was trying to avoid a 10-year prison sentence and twice recanted the information he gave to investigators.

“When you look at how weak that case is, though, it’s hard not think Mr. Langhorne was perceived throughout the investigation and trial as just another expendable young Black man in a high-crime neighborhood in Baltimore,” said Shawn Armbrust, the executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.

The state’s attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit spent five years reviewing the case, including returning to the crime scene on Bank Street.

“It really matters when government officials not only admit when there’s been a mistake like this, but to proactively work to find and correct this kind of fundamental mistake,” Armbrust said.

“Justice, we feel, has been served, and we hope to bring the family justice and find the killer, and that is going to be our next pursuit,” Bates said.

Langhorne said every day is a new experience, and he is going to just breathe, live and enjoy every day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.