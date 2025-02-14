Officer helps save woman from jumping off parking garage

By Matthew Dietz

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — An officer with the Cincinnati Police Department is being praised for helping a woman in distress at the top of a parking garage.

CPD shared video of the incident to their social media, saying Officer Newman was among other officers who helped the woman during a time of crisis.

Police did not say where the encounter occurred. It happened at the end of November 2024.

In the video, officers are seen rushing to the top level of the parking garage, where a woman was visibly upset while police told her not to jump.

“I know times are tough, but listen to me, don’t jump,” Officer Newman said in the video. “Let us help you.”

In the four-minute interaction, Newman and the woman are heard talking about the loss of their children, with the officer helping to console the woman.

After about three minutes, officers were able to safely pull the woman from the edge of the parking garage.

Police reminded anyone who is struggling with mental health crisis to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.