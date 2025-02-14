‘You didn’t say nothing.’ Father of kids who died in Detroit casino parking garage shares story

By Darren Cunningham

Detroit (WXYZ) — After two children died of apparent hypothermia in a vehicle in a Detroit casino parking lot this week, their father is now sharing his story with 7 News Detroit.

Darnell Currie Sr. wiped away tears while talking with me about his children, Darnell Jr. and Amillah.

He recalls the distressing phone call he says he took from their mother, Tateona Williams, on Monday.

“I went to the gym. As soon as I got on a treadmill, she called saying ‘can I make it to the hospital right now. They gone,'” said Darnell. “I was hoping it was a sick joke, but it wasn’t.”

According to Detroit police, 9-year-old Darnell Jr. and 2-year-old Amillah died while sleeping in a vehicle at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown parking garage.

Investigators say the cause appears to be hypothermia, a tragedy stemming from homelessness.

“I tried. I asked for help. Even people out of state,” said Tateona Williams, the childrens’ mother.

“I tried. I tried to keep hotels. I tried to pay people to stay there. It wasn’t working for me. Ya know, people just didn’t like too many kids at they house,” she said.

I spoke with Tateona on Tuesday evening. She told me she’s been living in her car for three months, along with her four kids, her mother and two teenage siblings.

She says she reached out to Darnell, who’s the father of three of her children.

“I asked him, I said ‘can you get your kids from me?’ I said, ‘I need help. You know I’m homeless. I done kept a room this long. I couldn’t keep it no more,'” she said.

“All she said was ‘can I get ’em?’ Can I get ’em, just to get ’em, and can I get ’em because ya’ll homeless? That’s two different things,” said Darnell.

Darnell said he didn’t know Tateona was homeless.

“She ain’t ever said nothing to me. Nothing. So, all them sob other stories, they can cut all that. No, she did not,” he said.

Darnell, who lives in Novi, says Tateona never specified why she wanted to drop their kids off to him.

“She just asked can I get ’em for a couple days, but I told her I’m working and all that and I’m out here. We’re not close to each other. So, I couldn’t, but she knows all my family is right around the corner from her,” said Darnell.

I asked Darnell if she reached out to any of his family about the situation.

“No, she did not. And she knows she could’ve like we always used to do,” he said.

He says the last time he held his children was a month or two ago, and that they typically Facetime. Moments he says he will miss.

I asked him what he would like to see following the police investigation.

“It don’t even matter to me. Can’t get them back, so it’s whatever,” he said.

