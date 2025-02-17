Hiker found dead in Carmel River while searching for dog identified

By Felix Cortez

Monterey County (KSBW) — A hike in Garland Park turned tragic for a 77-year-old man after he was found dead in the Carmel River while searching for his missing pet.

A spokesman with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said that the man, identified as Steven Sherwood of Carmel Valley, went hiking with his dog Friday morning, but the two got separated.

“Family of the missing subject stated that he had been walking in the park at about 9:30 AM and lost his dog. He told the family that he would be searching for his dog and was last heard from at about 10:30 AM,” said the spokesperson.

At around 11 a.m., other hikers found the dog, and an all-out search followed for the missing man.

The search involved park rangers, firefighters and the sheriff’s search and rescue team.

The missing man was eventually found around 3 p.m.

