McDowell County Courthouse has 2nd bomb threat in 2 weeks, building evacuated

By Dean Hensley

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is once again on the scene at the McDowell County Courthouse after a reported bomb threat on Feb. 17.

It’s the second bomb threat that’s happened at the courthouse this month, with the other one being on Feb. 7. That threat ended up being cleared by the sheriff’s office after a thorough search.

The latest bomb threat is still being investigated, according to the sheriff’s office’s social media post made at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.

“Law enforcement and emergency services are once again actively investigating a bomb threat at the McDowell County Courthouse in the downtown area of Marion. As a precaution, evacuations have been implemented, and authorities are working to secure the scene,” the post said. “For your safety, please avoid the downtown area until further notice.”

The sheriff’s office said in the post that the following streets should be avoided until the situation is cleared:

Main Street Court Street Henderson Street South Garden Street

