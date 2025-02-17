McDowell County Courthouse reopens after second bomb threat cleared; investigation continues

By Zach Rainey

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WYFF) — Another bomb threat has been made at the courthouse in McDowell County, North Carolina.

UPDATE at 11:48 a.m.: The McDowell County Courthouse has been cleared and no threat was found. The courthouse is now open to the public. Main Street, along with Henderson, Court, and South Garden streets, are also back open.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into this morning’s reported threat.

UPDATE at 10:35 a.m.: Bomb Squad units and K9 teams are now on the scene and methodically searching the McDowell County Courthouse. We will continue to provide updates as information comes in.

On Monday morning, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement and emergency services are once again actively investigating a bomb threat at the McDowell County Courthouse in the downtown area of Marion.

As a precaution, evacuations have been implemented, and authorities are working to secure the scene.

Authorities ask residents to avoid the following streets surrounding the courthouse until the area is cleared: Main Street, Court Street, Henderson Street, and South Garden Street, as law enforcement and emergency services work to secure the McDowell County Courthouse.

If anyone has any information, please contact Captain Shanon Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-2235, ext. 1254.

The threat comes after a bomb threat was made toward the courthouse on Feb. 7. Officials said that there was no credible threat after securing the courthouse on Feb. 7.

There have not been any arrests made since the first bomb threat.

