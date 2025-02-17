Police seize narcotics, guns and cash in arrest at motel

By Hamilton Kahn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) — A couple staying at a motel allegedly had a large amount of drugs, cash and weapons in their room after police came to their door to serve a warrant Friday, an Albuquerque Police Department news release said.

An initial sweep by the arresting officers, followed by a search warrant served by the APD narcotics unit, found heroin, cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $1 million. They also seized over $47,000 in cash, three handguns and an AK-47 rifle, the release said.

APD officers on a proactive patrol on Menaul Boulevard and University Boulevard had noticed that a vehicle in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn was owned by Merena Perez, who had an outstanding felony warrant for robbery. When they went to the door of the room Perez was in, they saw drug paraphernalia and a gun on the bed, the release said.

Police detained Perez and asked a man in the room, later identified as Xavier Garcia to come outside. Instead, he jumped from the second floor of the motel and ran. He was located by a drone that saw him crossing the street and hiding at a nearby hotel. Once Garcia was in custody, police learned that Garcia and felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Garcia and Perez were arrested on their warrants. APD detectives are investigating what was taken from the motel room, after which additional charges will be brought.

