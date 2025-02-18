Bay Area residents reflect on impact of NBA All-Star weekend

By Kelsi Thorud

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — San Francisco officials and residents went into NBA All-Star Weekend hoping to show the world their city is something to be proud of.

Now, as the banners come down and the crowds of tourists head home, KPIX went back out to Thrive City to ask people how they think it all went.

“It puts Chase and the Warriors and San Francisco Bay Area on the map, and I think overall it was a great event,” said Erwin Villeros.

Erwin Villeros, a Bay Area local, said he was impressed with the weekend’s events and feels like most tourists in town left with a good impression.

“I want to say they did. I think for the most part, I think San Francisco as a whole, it’s a great tourist spot,” said Villeros.

Bernadette Atanante said she works at SFO. She said she heard from countless tourists traveling here for All-Star weekend, and was happy to see the city put its best foot forward.

“I think San Francisco was ready for it because I was here last weekend and it was all clean, like before and presentable. It was nice,” said Atanante.

Hao Ming Wang traveled here all the way from China for the All-Star festivities. He said he’s leaving with fond memories of the city.

“Fans traveled way from Japan, China and from other states to show support for All-Star Weekend, and I think it’s great. I think the city did a great job, especially for a foreigner like me,” said Wang.

One of the city’s most high-profile critics, Charles Barkley also seems to have warmed up to the Bay.

While in town he volunteered at Glide in the Tenderloin where president and CEO Dr. Gina Fromer said the NBA legend and analyst got to see all the work that’s being done to help folks in need here.

“You know you have a perception that everybody’s sort of down and out but these are people who genuinely just need support and Glide is there every day to do that, and so I think it humbled him you know, where he understands now it’s just not Glide, all the organizations in the Tenderloin and around our city are doing this work to really make San Francisco a better place for people to live and thrive,” said Dr. Fromer.

After his visit to Glide, Barkley pledged $250,000 to the organization. That’s something Erwin Villeros said everyone can get behind.

“We got to see another side of him and at the end of the day you know he comes back, he’s able to embrace the city itself,” said VIlleros.

Now, Erwin said it’s time to look forward.

With even more huge sporting events coming to the Bay Area next year, including the Super Bowl and World Cup, Erwin said the region is cementing itself as a serious sports market.

“It’s just another way of showing what the Bay Area has to offer,” said Villeros.

