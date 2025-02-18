Freight train derailment snarls New Jersey Transit rail service in Cranford

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) — New Jersey Transit Raritan Valley line trains are running on a modified schedule after a freight train derailment on Tuesday morning.

The Conrail train went off the tracks just before 7 a.m. near the train station on Green Lane in Union.

About 20 freight cars were impacted.

NJ Transit service between Cranford and Newark Penn Station was suspended as crews worked to clear the area.

No injuries were reported and there were no hazardous materials on the train.

Conrail workers removed the undamaged train cars but workers are still repairing the tracks.

The trains are running on a modified schedule and should be back to normal within a few days.

NJ Transit deployed bus service to the area to transport customers to Newark Penn Station.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.