Grantsville driver arrested after appearing to be ‘fighting everyone’ on I-80, police say

GRANTSVILLE (KSL) — A Grantsville woman who police say has an extensive history with the Utah Highway Patrol was arrested Monday after witnesses say she was driving as if she was “fighting everyone” on I-80.

Caria Anne Loveless, 40, was booked into the Tooele County Jail for investigation of criminal mischief and reckless driving. Both counts come with road rage penalty enhancements if convicted.

About 5:15 p.m. Monday, Tooele County dispatchers received several reports of a possible road rage involving a Jeep Wrangler on I-80. From about Saltair to the state Route 201 junction, witnesses watched Loveless “tailgate vehicles, brake check vehicles, pass other vehicles using the shoulder, and throwing items from their vehicle at other vehicles. One witness identified a thrown item as a glass bottle,” a police booking affidavit states. “One witness stated that it appeared the driver of the Jeep was ‘fighting everyone.'”

Another witness followed the Jeep to a residence in Grantsville. Troopers responded to the address and arrested Loveless after questioning her.

“A records check shows extensive UHP history with Ms. Loveless, including a pending reckless driving charge,” troopers noted in the affidavit.

According to Utah court records, Loveless was charged in five separate cases in 2024 with various traffic violations. She was convicted just last month of careless driving and currently faces charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment in a separate case.

