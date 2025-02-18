‘I’m thankful for the TV’: Family saved from collapsing roof by living room television

By Zoe Blair

HALE COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — Early Sunday morning, an EF-1 tornado hit southern Hale County along County Road-10, damaging at least seven homes.

One family was headed to bed when the storm hit, four of them were in the living room. The tornado knocked a tree onto their home, causing the roof to cave in.

“One shock wave came through and rocked the trailer and another one came through and that’s when all the damage occurred,” Alex Harris said. “The tree fell on our house.”

When that tree fell, Harris saw the roof coming at him and his loved ones. Luckily, thanks to their living room television, the roof didn’t fully collapse.

“Actually seeing the tree fall through the roof and by us being so close it’s just… I’m thankful for the TV,” he said. “To be able to still be here with my kids, my family, my sister, and my mom, I’m really, really grateful.”

When the sun came out Sunday morning, so did the community. Harris said close to 50 neighbors showed up to help them comb through the damage.

“Out of everything that happened, it’s bad, but it really brought the community together,” he said.

According to the Hale County EMA, seven homes were damaged or destroyed by the tornado.

