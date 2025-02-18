Mother and 7-year-old dead after being swept away by floodwaters

By Madeline Carter

Click here for updates on this story

BONNIEVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Three people died in Hart County as a result of the weekend weather, including a mother and her child who were swept away by floodwaters.

That tragedy took place in Bonnieville on Saturday, according to Hart County Coroner Tony Roberts.

“She was going to pick her husband up at some family member’s so they could go home, and she got turned around in the storm and took a wrong turn and went the wrong way and ended up on the bridge,” Roberts said.

The mother and her 7-year-old daughter weren’t supposed to be on that bridge on Campground Road, but Roberts said it didn’t take long for their car to lose control in high water. It went off the bridge and landed in the creek about 15 feet below.

When first responders arrived, the Hart County sheriff said they pulled the little girl from the vehicle, but it was too late to save her. The next day, her mother’s body was recovered from the murky water.

“Somber and devastating is the feeling. It’s just tragic,” said DaVida Boleyjack, who is close to one of the victims’ family members. “Everybody knows everybody, and we all try to help as much as we can, and it’s just devastating.”

Road conditions were dangerous in the area on Saturday, with parts submerged in water.

“We tried to put up as many cones or blockades,” Hart County Road Department foreman Brian Weber told WLKY. “Just to keep people from coming through and being swept off.”

On Monday, WLKY was there as his team worked to repair the damage near the bridge on Campground Road, which is now back open and safe for drivers.

Weber said the icy weather conditions that followed on Sunday made their efforts more difficult, but the road department won’t stop until the entire county is taken care of following the floods.

He is still warning people in the area to watch out for standing water in order to prevent a similar tragedy.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.