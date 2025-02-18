Shots heard near scene of Compton street takeover were not directed at patrol car, CHP says

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) — Video captured the moment a CHP sergeant sped away from the scene of a street takeover in Compton as gunfire rang out nearby.

The takeover happened Sunday night near Rosecrans and Atlantic avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Footage shows as many as three spectators running toward the only patrol car in the area at the time with cellphones in their hands. The agency said the sergeant drove away to avoid escalating the situation. As he did so, what seemed to be gunshots were heard going off.

The sergeant said he heard the shots, but that they were coming from a different direction away from him. The CHP sergeant was not shot at by the spectators, which has been speculated online, the agency said.

It remains unclear where the shots came from and who they were directed at.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.