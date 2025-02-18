Video captures parade of cars taking detour through lawn

By Samantha Romero

LEHIGH ACRES, Florida (WBBH) — When a car breaks down in the middle of the road, most drivers either wait for it to move or find an alternate route. But on Saturday in one Lehigh Acres neighborhood, a traffic backup led a parade of cars straight through someone’s front yard.

“They did not go around the block,” said Lehigh Acres resident Lahens Olivrice, whose home became an impromptu traffic lane. “People took matters into their own hands.”

Surveillance video from a home off Sunshine Boulevard captured a series of cars bypassing the stalled vehicle by cutting across a private driveway and lawn.

One by one, the drivers avoided waiting or turning around, opting instead to create their own path.

The video shows several cars following each other through the yard, their headlights illuminating the tire tracks left behind.

The unusual sight sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether the detour was justified and others finding humor in the creative solution.

“I think this is an unfortunate situation, but it’s also a funny story,” Olivrice said. “At the end of the day, people are just trying to get where they need to go.”

