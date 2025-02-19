Beloved Potawatomi Zoo Sichuan takin, Mulan, passes away

By Tim Mosier

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WBND-LD) — The Potawatomi Zoo announced on Wednesday morning that its oldest Sichuan takin, Mulan, passed away earlier this month.

“Mulan was an amazing takin,” the zoo said on social media. “At 18, she was the second oldest Sichuan takin in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums population.”

“Mulan was the undisputed queen of the herd, despite slowing down over the last few years due to her age. She was the mother of six offspring, many of whom went on to live at other zoos and have their own offspring (and one daughter, Yi-Liu, is still here at the Zoo). Keeper Lauren, who looked after Mulan for many years, says she was stubborn and smart. It felt like an honor when Mulan chose to train with her because they had a special bond of trust. Overall, she was a very good girl, and we’ll miss her.”

