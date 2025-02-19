Guns with loaded magazines found at South Carolina school, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

IRMO, South Carolina (WYFF) — Two students were arrested at a South Carolina school after being found with loaded guns, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The school resource officer and administrators at Dutch Fork High School said about 9 a.m. on Tuesday they received tips that two students, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old, brought guns to school.

Both students were detained and during a search a knife, with a blade more than six inches was found in the 15-year-old’s book bag, deputies said.

During a search of the vehicle that the two suspects arrived at school in, deputies said they found two firearms.

Further investigation revealed that the students may also be suspects in an attempted car-jacking that had happened around 7 a.m.

Investigators said they confirmed that the 15-year-old was one of the carjacking suspects.

The 15-year-old is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm under 18, two counts of possession of a weapon on school grounds, armed robbery, carjacking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 17-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm under 18 and possession of a weapon on school grounds. Both suspects were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

