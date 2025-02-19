Haskell women’s basketball head coach going to stay with team despite being part of federal layoffs

By Jackson Kurtz

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KMBC) — Leaders at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, say there have been staffing changes after President Donald Trump’s efforts to shrink the federal workforce.

Some at Haskell say they received the message that they’ve been let go.

Adam Strom, women’s basketball head coach at Haskell Indian Nations University, was supposed to be on the road recruiting players and getting ready for a push in the playoffs.

“I was in disbelief, I was in shock, and it felt like I was stripped out of something I’ve been passionate about for years,” Strom said.

But instead, Strom says he was let go because of his probationary status as a newer employee.

He says the notice came from a supervisor saying he was on the list of federal employees who were let go based on the Trump administration’s new orders.

“My thoughts quickly turned to, how do I prepare them, you know, to be successful on the court,” Strom said.

Many of his players, he says, were emotional with the news.

“I received a number of texts from my players like, ‘You’re like a father figure.’ ‘You were like a mentor.’ ‘This isn’t fair.’ You know, ‘Prayers are with you and your family.’ ‘You don’t know how much our talks have meant, really nothing to do with the sport of basketball,'” Strom said.

But instead of sulking or putting his head down, Strom is going to finish the season on a voluntary basis.

“You could remove the coaching title from my name, but you can’t remove me from the sidelines. I’m going to be there till the end, regardless of title, compensation, whatever it may be,” Strom said.

Going forward, whatever else happens, Strom chooses optimism.

“You don’t get bitter. You get better. And, I think in today’s society, you know, bitter and hate and those things are easily tossed around, but I think, being better in teaching those I serve,” Strom said.

It’s unclear if or when a new head women’s basketball coach will be hired.

KMBC reached out to the university but has not yet heard back.

