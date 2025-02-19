Some airlines moving check-in ops to Terminal 2 at O’Hare starting next week

By WLS Staff

CHICAGO (WLS) — Some airlines are moving their check-in operations at O’Hare starting next week, the city announced.

The relocation comes as Terminal 3 gets a $300 million facelift through the ElevaT3 project, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Spirit Airlines, Southern Airways Express and Denver Air Connection will move their check-in operations to Terminal 2. They were previously located in Terminal 3.

American Airlines will utilize Spirit’s previous gates in Terminal 3’s L Concourse.

The CDA said signs will be posted at Terminal 3 check-in to direct passengers to the correct location.

The construction at Terminal 3 is expected to be completed in summer 2027, the mayor’s office said.

