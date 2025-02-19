Video captures moments woman is saved from storm drain

By Dean Fioresi

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Firefighters on Tuesday rescued a woman who had become stuck inside of a storm drain in San Bernardino and the entire thing was caught on camera.

They were called to the county courthouse, located on Arrowhead Avenue and Fourth Street, at around 10:20 a.m. after learning that someone was stuck inside of a “narrow section of underground storm drainage,” according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Witnesses called 911 after hearing the woman crying for help from inside of the drain.

Crews were able to make contact with the woman and communicate with her at the end of the narrow concrete channel. They found that “she had become stuck approximately 15 feet back from the opening.”

In order to save her, crews place ventilation plans so they could recirculate fresh air into the system.

“With no room to turn around, the patient was then coached to inch herself backwards about 20 feet, where another crew opened another access point, made entry into the pipe and assisted her to safety,” firefighters said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation but crews said she did not have any obvious injuries.

“It was unclear how far back in the drainage system the patient, found unclothed above the waist, had entered the channel, nor how long she had been trapped,” firefighters further noted.

No additional information was provided.

