Cary man charged with murder after girlfriend found dead in apartment

By WTVD Staff

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) — A Cary man was charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend after she was found dead in an apartment on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a call at CubeSmart Storage at 950 Trinity Road just before 12:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 41-year-old Rebecca Rene Carter, who was the manager of the storage facility, dead inside an apartment connected to the leasing office. Carter lived in the apartment, police said.

Authorities said officers then encountered Carter’s boyfriend 40-year-old Travis Wynton Huff at the scene.

Police said Huff made incriminating statements to officers and was taken to the police department for questioning. Huff was later charged with murder in connection with Carter’s death.

