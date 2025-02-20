Lockdown lifted; 3 suspects arrested after Crenshaw High School stabbing

By Zakir Jamal

2/20/25 (LAPost.com) — Police were called to Crenshaw High School in Hyde Park after a dispute on school grounds allegedly resulted in a stabbing.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the school on the 5100 block of 11th Avenue around 9 a.m., and dispatched firefighters and paramedics to the site. The victim transported himself to a nearby hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District, “This morning, individuals came on to campus and were involved in a physical altercation with one of our students before school. The altercation escalated and unfortunately resulted in stabbing of an adult caregiver outside of the school.”

The spokesperson’s statement continued, “School Police has apprehended suspects that were involved in the incident. Parents of involved students have been notified. We are investigating this incident further in accordance with Los Angeles Unified policy and with the assistance of the Los Angeles School Police Department.”

School Principal Terrence Mudd has put additional security measures in place in the wake of the incident. “Out of an abundance of caution, I have requested that School Police be on campus the rest of the day and thru mid-week next week,” Mudd said.

As of 1 p.m., the school’s lockdown had been lifted.

This story is developing and will be updated.

