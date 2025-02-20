Miami woman says her permanent restraining order request against peeping Tom was denied

By Samantha Sosa, Jordan Kissane, Kevin Boulandier

MIAMI (WSVN) — A victim of a peeping Tom who had been terrorizing a Little Haiti neighborhood for months said her recent restraining order request was denied.

Sofia Galiano told 7News the legal move comes after she feared for her life following multiple encounters with the man.

“I am in fear of my life, so I’m gonna follow through to see if the court can protect me,” said Galiano.

Since her previous encounter, she has made four attempts to get a permanent restraining order against the man.

However, her Tuesday request was denied because it did not meet the necessary criteria.

According to court documents, the lack of criteria included “not having been physically assaulted in any capacity or under imminent threat.”

“This is not a peeping Tom. This is a violent person,” said Galiano. “I feel like the law isn’t on my side. I feel like it’s not going to protect me.”

The alleged perpetrator, Mike Kevin Jacques, is accused of lurking around her home in the area of Northwest First Court and 74th Street, trespassing onto her property and peering into her window.

Jacques was arrested and charged with several charges.

“You’re charged with two counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, as well as one charge of stalking,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Lody Jean.

The judge also ordered Jacques to stay at least 500 feet away from the victim as part of his bond terms last week.

Officials said this isn’t Jacques’ first run-in with the law.

In 2023, he was charged with kidnapping, raping and battering a woman in Little Haiti. He also faced an associated burglary charge. Those charges were dropped by the state months later, and he was able to walk free.

The victim said she is relieved that Jacques is behind bars but wants something more long-lasting.

“It gives me some relief, but that’s temporary. I need to file a restraining order,” said Galiano. “I really don’t understand how the system works, because this is someone who has been targeting me, is charged with stalking. I would think that a restraining order would be necessary.”

She fears what may happen when he gets out.

“I feel like the justice system isn’t doing enough to protect people like me that are being harassed and stalked by predators, and instead it’s almost like granting them permission to keep this behavior going,” said Galiano.

She said that despite her legal setback, she will continue pushing for Jacques to remain behind bars and far away from where she lives.

“Until we understand that this person isn’t going to continue victimizing others, then I’m not going to be done, you know, putting energy into fighting this,” said Galiano.

She added that she has another court hearing on the temporary restraining order later this month to plead her case and hopes to be successful.

