New Orleans rescue center owner reneges on adoption of famous dog Scrim

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — A famous New Orleans rescue dog is now at the center of an adoption controversy.

Scrim, the runaway rescue dog from New Orleans, was supposed to be adopted this week by two women named Freba and Tammy.

Michelle Cheramie, who runs Zeus’ Rescue, despite an approved adoption application, decided at the last minute not to let Scrim be adopted, opting to keep the dog instead.

Scrim, known for his daring escapes, was captured last week after months on the run.

Cheramie shared in a post on social media that she decided to keep Scrim after he bonded with her pets, despite approved adopters Freba and Tammy’s efforts to track him down.

Cheramie acknowledged their disappointment and expressed hope for healing, promising updates on Scrim’s future.

The decision to back out of the adoption exploded on social media, with many sharing the post expressing their disappointment.

