Arrest warrant issued for teen in Poinciana crash that killed 3 kids and their grandmother

POINCIANA, Florida (WESH) — The State Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a teen involved in a deadly Poinciana crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 15-year-old driver ran a two-way stop at San Miguel Road and Laurel Avenue on Sept. 3, 2023. The teen, who did not have a permit, crashed into the family’s vehicle, killing all four victims.

Officials are now moving forward with charges against the teen driver years after the crash.

The father of the 15-year-old driver, who investigators say caused the deadly Poinciana crash, has been arrested and charged with four counts of vehicular manslaughter.

An Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit says 68-year-old Richard Ferguson allowed the teen and his friends to use the car without supervision.

Ferguson had moved a vehicle out of the way so the teen could take the vehicle, documents state.

A year after the tragic crash claimed four lives, a candlelight vigil was held at the crash site, where four members of Sabrina Hernandez’s family lost their lives.

The four victims were Sabrina’s mother and her three children.

Sabrina Hernandez attended the vigil and spoke about the emotional toll the past year has taken.

“It’s been a roller coaster,” said Sabrina Hernandez. “You have days when you wake up and say, ‘I’m going to make the most out of it,’ and then you have days when you don’t want to go on anymore.”

