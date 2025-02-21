Over 220 lbs of cocaine found in New Zealand from a Hawaiian Airlines flight

By Jeremiah Estrada

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (KITV) — Customs caught 222 pounds of cocaine getting smuggled into Auckland International Airport from a Hawaiian Airlines flight that arrived over the weekend.

Customs officers located the drugs found in bags that arrived on Saturday night, Feb. 15. 85 bricks of a substance were wrapped in black film and clear plastic wrapping. After initial results, it tested positive for cocaine.

This is believed to be the largest amount of drugs being seized at a New Zealand airport to date. The amount of cocaine found would have had a street value of up to NZ $35.4 million (USD $20.1 million) causing up to NZ $37.8 million (USD $21.5 million) of social harm and cost to New Zealanders.

“While this seizure is a fantastic result that has stopped a significant amount of drugs from reaching and harming our communities, what is of Customs concern is that seizures at Auckland Airport have increased steadily in recent years. We have adapted accordingly to this threat,“ said Dana McDonald, Group Manager at New Zealand Customs Service.

Customs and law enforcement in New Zealand are continuing their investigation on this case.

