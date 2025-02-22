Caught on video: Children pull off 11-second heist at Fort Lauderdale electronics store, police say

By Ted Scouten

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Fort Lauderdale police are investigating after they said a group of young thieves executed a swift smash-and-grab at an electronics repair store early Thursday morning, making off with thousands of dollars in stolen devices in just 11 seconds.

Surveillance video from Techy Repair on Las Olas Boulevard shows three children racing into the store after one of them threw a brick through the front window around 1 a.m.

The masked burglars quickly grabbed high-end electronics before fleeing.

Store owner Yovany Herrera believes the kids had carefully planned the heist.

A week earlier, they had visited the shop, asking about the most expensive devices while he was charging their phones.

“They ask if I have iPhone 15, iPhone 16, ask for the most expensive devices and check the position of the expensive devices,” Herrera said.

When he asked them to leave and locked the door, surveillance video captured them trying to force their way back in as he returned their phone.

Now, police are investigating whether the young burglars were acting alone or as part of a larger crime ring.

Police said an estimated $9,000 worth of electronics were taken from the store.

“For me, it’s tough,” Herrera said. “When I see one kid, 10 years old, a little kid… this is the future for these people.”

Fort Lauderdale police are asking anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

