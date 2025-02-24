CEO issues new apology, acknowledges gesture was Nazi salute

By Barclay Idsal

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIVI) — On Sunday, the CEO of Engineering Structures Inc. (ESI) issued a new statement apologizing for offensive gestures made during a company-wide event at the Boise Centre.

In that statement, Hill acknowledges that the gestures in question were indeed Nazi salutes. “I now fully recognize that this gesture is not only inappropriate but also profoundly hurtful,” he said via a written statement on company letterhead. “That salute is one of the most recognizable of all Nazi symbols and when used represents hate, oppression, and unspeakable atrocities— a reminder of an era that inflicted deep suffering on millions.”

On February 20, Thomas D. Hill, CEO of ESI took the stage for their “State of the Company” event. During his time on stage, Hill participated in a “political skit that mimicked Elon Musk and President Trump’s signature dancing,” according to his first statement. During that skit, Hill gave two Nazi salutes back to back.

Video of the salutes emerged on Reddit and the blowback was swift.

In response to that reaction, Hill issued an initial statement on Friday saying his gesture was taken “out of context.” Although he expressed “regret” in the first statement, Hill says in his second statement that his first reaction “was defensive” and “missed the mark.”

According to Hill, the company will now create a task force to review workplace practices, including communications and events.

ESI is licensed to operate in 41 states and they have completed many major projects in Idaho including work for universities, hospitals, and chain retailers.

Idaho News 6 has reached out for further comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

