Houseboat owner seeks direction after losing home to floods

IRVINE, Kentucky (WLEX) — The Kentucky floods devastated communities throughout the Commonwealth, destroying many homes, including a houseboat.

Underneath the Estill County bridge, a boat that had been part of the community for decades was lost.Crystal Hatton, the owner of the boathouse, reflected on the boat’s significance.

“It’s been kind of part of history,” Hatton said.

About a year ago, Hatton bought the houseboat and was enjoying life on the river.

“We’ve been super happy down here,” she said. “It’s been quite an adventure, really.”

However, everything changed when a wave of severe weather swept through the Commonwealth. The winter storm and the heavy rain put immense stress on the ropes that kept the boat in place.

“It always sat down there, but once the snow hit, it ended up lodged between these trees,” Hatton. “That’s where it was the night before it broke loose and floated down the river.”

Unfortunately, Hatton learned about the fate of her home through a video sent by a friend. All she could do was watch as her houseboat sank to the bottom of the Kentucky River, leaving her feeling lost and devastated.

“That was everything for us. Everything we owned was on that boat,” she said.

Now, while Hatton knows that rebuilding is her next step, she isn’t sure where to begin.

“It’s just about rebuilding, but I don’t know where to start,” she said.

In the midst of her struggle, Hatton is grateful for the family members who are helping her during this difficult time. Nevertheless, she is aware that it will take a while before she finds her next home.

