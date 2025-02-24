More than 25 luxury sports cars involved in I-75 takeover, street racing in Collier County

By Zach Scott

COLLIER COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — Multiple people were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol said more than 25 sports cars were involved in street takeovers and high-speed racing on I-75 in Collier County.

On Saturday around 4:05 p.m., troopers responded to reports of traffic congestion and a helicopter flying at a low altitude overhead on northbound I-75, near Mile Marker 51.

When FHP arrived, troopers said they found five SUVs parked side-by-side, occupying the travel lanes and shoulders of the interstate. Several people were reportedly standing outside their cars while a bright green Porsche did donuts.

While responding to the initial reports, troopers said they saw more than 25 high-performance cars speeding northbound.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the bright green Porsche in the parking lot of the Mile Marker 63 rest area. FHP said the passenger identified himself as Scott Reback who was then arrested on one charge of riding as a passenger in a race competition.

At this time, FHP said the identity of the bright green Porsche Driver, described only as “the camera guy”, remains unknown.

Shortly after, at 4:09 p.m., additional troopers responded to an active street takeover in northbound lanes at Mile Marker 63.

Troopers said they saw a blue Porsche making an illegal U-turn before they initiated a traffic stop. According to FHP, the Porsche was unregistered and it was impounded as a result. The driver, Fathi Rashed, 39, was reportedly issued a misdemeanor notice to appear in court.

Around 4:09 p.m., troopers said they saw a blue two-door Ferrari actively racing with multiple exotic cars on northbound I-75.

The Ferrari, which reportedly had no license plate displayed, was said to be clocked at speeds of 148 mph in a posted 70 mph zone.

Troopers initiated a traffic stop where they said they arrested the driver for racing on the highway and the vehicle was impounded. The driver was identified as Andrew Mumtaz Tadras of New York.

