Police: 4-year-old Florida boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

By Allison Petro

DAVENPORT, Florida (WESH) — A 4-year-old boy has died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun on Friday, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police said the incident occurred when Chosen Morris was at his home in Davenport with his family, who were in the midst of preparing for an evening outing.

Morris was able to get into the garage alone and enter the family’s car, where he found a hidden handgun.

Police said that’s when he accidentally shot himself.

The parents drove Morris to AdventHealth Heart of Florida, from where he was later airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando for treatment.

He was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon.

Police said the parents are cooperating with investigators.

“This is a tragic accident. As a father and grandfather, I can’t imagine what Mr. and Mrs. Morris are going through right now. Our prayers are certainly with the Morris family as they endure this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Steve Parker, chief of police.

