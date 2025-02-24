Sheriff: Internet, phone cable theft caused widespread outages; man charged

By Kelly Doty

YANCEY COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Burnsville man is accused of stealing internet and phone cables, causing about $30,000 in damages and “ongoing,” “widespread” service outages.

The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office said Nathan Carl Cooper, 46, was charged after an investigation into the theft of internet and phone cables along Highway 80 South.

The theft caused widespread disruptions for residents and businesses, with damages estimated at about $30,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Tampering with communication lines not only creates costly damage, but also disrupts daily life and creates potential safety concerns,” Sheriff Shane Hilliard said in a social media post. “Our office is committed to holding those responsible accountable.”

Cooper has been charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, and felony injuring utility wires/fixtures. He is being held in the Yancey County Detention Center under a $210,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing. Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity involving public utilities to law enforcement. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective B. Wilson or Detective C. Wilson at the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office at 828-682-2124.

