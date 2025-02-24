Survivors in Yadkin and Surry counties reflect on 50th anniversary of the Siloam

By Joshua Davis

YADKIN COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — Sunday marks 50 years since the Siloam Bridge collapsed on the border of Yadkin and Surry counties. Survivors and first responders reunited to reflect on that tragedy.

“It’s the first time all of us have been together in one place at one time since 50 years ago today,” said Graham Atkinson, a survivor of the Siloam bridge collapse.

On Feb. 23, 1975, the bridge broke and crashed into the Yadkin River, killing four people and injuring 16 others. Half a century later, survivors of the bridge collapse and first responders came together at Friendship Baptist Church in Yadkin County to share their stories of that fateful night.

“It’s unreal,” said Charlie Harris, who responded to the collapse. “I’m not able to really explain how it feels, but it’s humbling.”

Harris was a part of the Elkin Rescue Squad when the bridge collapsed and remembered the challenges they faced while trying to rescue victims.

“There were people on the other side,” he said. “We couldn’t even see with the lights to see anybody on the other side. It was so foggy.”

Graham Atkinson — along with his mom, dad, sister and aunt — survived the bridge collapse, but his grandparents were among the four victims who lost their lives.

“We went up the ramp,” he said. “My dad saw the car, my grandparents’ car drop, and he said, ‘Oh my gosh, the bridge, the bridge is gone.’ He slammed on the brakes, but we skidded off the end.”

He told WXII that the ceremony and the wreath laying served two purposes.

“One is to create a historic record,” he said. “So that 50 years from now, on the 100th anniversary, somebody can tell the story again. The other one is to provide those that were involved a chance to continue to heal.”

