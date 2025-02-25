8-year-old died after being hit by car while running from school bus stop in SW Houston, HPD says

By Nick Natario

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a car after school in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive, just north of Bissonnet Street and near the Sam Houston Tollway.

Officials said the 8-year-old victim was dropped off by an Alief ISD bus and was with a friend waiting at the gate.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the girl run out into the street after the bus had left, and an oncoming driver didn’t have time to stop.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver didn’t show signs of intoxication and stopped to render aid.

