Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

8-year-old died after being hit by car while running from school bus stop in SW Houston, HPD says

<i>KTRK via CNN Newsource</i><br/>HPD said an 8-year-old girl died when she was hit by a car while running across the street from an Alief ISD bus stop in southwest Houston.
KTRK via CNN Newsource
HPD said an 8-year-old girl died when she was hit by a car while running across the street from an Alief ISD bus stop in southwest Houston.
By
Published 8:21 AM

By Nick Natario

Click here for updates on this story

    HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An 8-year-old girl died after being hit by a car after school in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Concourse Drive, just north of Bissonnet Street and near the Sam Houston Tollway.

Officials said the 8-year-old victim was dropped off by an Alief ISD bus and was with a friend waiting at the gate.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the girl run out into the street after the bus had left, and an oncoming driver didn’t have time to stop.

The child was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver didn’t show signs of intoxication and stopped to render aid.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content