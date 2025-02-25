City Council Member Rev. Willie Davis Proposes a Bold PPP Initiative to Curb Youth Crime in Houston

By Burt Levine

February 25, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston City Council Member Rev. Willie Davis has long been known for his unwavering commitment to his community, but now he’s stepping up with a game-changing initiative—Partnering Police and Pastors (PPP)—to tackle the city’s rising tide of youth crime. With violent incidents involving young Houstonians on the rise, Davis is rallying faith leaders and law enforcement to intervene before the situation spirals further out of control.

“We need to be proactive. We can’t wait until young lives are lost to crime or the justice system,” Davis told Houston Style Magazine. A proud Houstonian who grew up as one of eleven children, Davis understands the struggles of underserved communities firsthand. Raised by a devoted mother, he went on to serve as a US Army Special Forces Green Beret before earning his degree from Texas Southern University. Today, as a father and grandfather, his concern isn’t just political—it’s deeply personal.

The Numbers Tell a Troubling Story

Davis’s concern is backed by hard data. In a recent briefing, he revealed alarming statistics:

Nearly 2,000 violent crimes committed by individuals under 20 in just the first nine months of 2024. A 9.3% increase in sexual assaults, an alarming 30% spike in human trafficking, and a 9% rise in aggravated assaults compared to last year. While murders have dropped by 9% and robberies by 7%, the growing involvement of young people in violent crimes remains a crisis. “We’re seeing 10-year-olds committing crimes that were once unimaginable for their age group,” Davis said, shaking his head.

Why Police and Pastors? The Power of Mentorship and Community

Davis, a former pastor in Chicago, has spent years warning about Houston following in its footsteps regarding crime trends. But he’s not just raising concerns—he’s proposing a solution rooted in mentorship, accountability, and faith-based intervention.

“Studies show that if a child has just one accepting adult in their life, they are 40% less likely to engage in violence or self-harm,” Davis explained. “Not every child has a strong parental figure, but pastors, mentors, and community leaders can step in where the system falls short.”

His PPP initiative aims to:

Pair faith leaders with at-risk youth to provide moral guidance and structure. Create stronger ties between law enforcement and communities to foster trust. Encourage greater parental accountability through new legislative measures. Davis is already working alongside Texas State Representative Charles Cunningham to introduce legislation holding parents more accountable for their children’s actions. But he acknowledges that in many cases, absent parents leave a void that must be filled by positive role models.

Houston vs. Other Major Cities: The Wake-Up Call

A recent Ernst & Young study confirmed that youth crime rates in Houston are outpacing those in Los Angeles and San Antonio—a statistic that has rattled city leaders.

“Our clearance rates for homicides are up, and more officers are staying on the job than before, but that alone won’t solve the problem,” Davis emphasized. “We need a cultural shift—a collective responsibility between law enforcement, faith leaders, and the people.”

A Citywide Call to Action

Davis isn’t waiting for policies to pass—he’s already mobilizing pastors and police chiefs across Houston to begin implementing PPP. His vision is for every community in Houston, particularly those hardest hit by crime, to have a network of leaders guiding youth away from violence.

“We have to act now,” he urged. “If we lose another generation to crime and incarceration, we fail not just as a city—but as a society.”

The PPP movement is more than a program—it’s a mission to restore hope, rebuild communities, and ensure that every child in Houston has the support they need to choose a better path.

If you’re a faith leader, law enforcement officer, or community member interested in joining PPP, reach out to Rev. Willie Davis’s office today. Together, we can change lives—one mentorship at a time.

