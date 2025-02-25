ICE arrests South Carolina child care worker in sextortion case, seek help to identify victims

By Stephanie Moore

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina (WYFF) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are asking for help identifying possible victims after a South Carolina man, who worked at a local daycare and as a private babysitter, was arrested as part of sextortion investigation.

On Feb. 19, ICE and the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrested Brandon Brill on child exploitation charges after an investigation into a minor being extorted for child sexual abuse material images.

A news release from ICE said Brill had been employed as a private babysitter since at least 2021 and worked at a local daycare in 2022. Between 2023 and 2025, Brill had advertised his babysitting services on Facebook and Nanny Lane for the Lowcountry area, the release said.

Due to his online sextortion activity and employment, authorities with the two agencies said they are seeking information that may help identify potential victims Brill may have engaged or exploited.

If your child, or a child you know, was in contact with Brandon Brill, contact the tip line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing its online tip form.

Both are staffed around the clock. From outside the United States and Canada, dial 802-872-6199. Hearing impaired users may call TTY 802-872-6196.

