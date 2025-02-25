KCK police: Married couple arrested, charged in connection to bank robbery

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — Police on Monday arrested a married couple suspected of robbing a bank in January.

A spokesperson said police attempted to serve a warrant for Willie Sampson at his home near N. 37th and Wood Ave. in KCK at about 1:30 p.m.

Sampson ignored commands and barricaded himself inside for nearly two hours before voluntarily coming out around 3:15 p.m. and being arrested without incident.

Earlier on Monday, police arrested Kimberly Thomas-Sampson without incident.

Both face two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated nonresidential burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft.

Police believe they are responsible for the Jan. 31 armed robbery at a U.S. Bank branch at 10959 Parallel Pkwy.

They are being held on a $250,000 bond.

