Maui man freed after a 30-year sentence for a murder he says he didn’t commit

By ‘A’ali’i Dukelow

MAUI, Hawai’i (KITV) — The first thing Gordon Cordeiro did when he was freed from prison was visit his mother’s grave. She died the same year he was put behind bars.

“It was nice to go, comforting. I was always a mama’s boy, so it was nice to see mom,” Cordeiro said.

Cordeiro said he was taking care of his mother, who had Lou Gehrig’s disease, on the night of the murder in 1994.

20-year-old Timmy Blaisdell was shot and killed and his body was found in a ravine off Old Kula Road.

The initial suspect Michael Freitas, who is now dead, pinned it on Cordeiro and became a witness against him.

“It’s infuriating. It’s disappointing. It’s sad. It’s frustrating because here we have this justice system that’s supposed to help people and provide justice and instead, in some cases it fails,” said Cordeiro’s attorney Gina Gormley.

With advances in forensic technology, new tests showed Cordeiro’s DNA was not on any evidence at the crime scene.

But Freitas’ DNA and that of an unknown male WERE.

Cordeiro always maintained his innocence during the three decades he was imprisoned.

“You make every day, one day at a time. You get into a routine and the days go by,” Cordeiro explained.

Now that those days are over, Cordeiro hopes to get back to what he was doing when he was convicted at 20 years old–working as a mechanic.

The now 51-year-old also plans to volunteer for the Hawai’i Innocence Project, which helped free him.

“It’s a good organization. There’s a lot more people just like me, left in the system, that need help,” Cordeiro noted.

“It’s an unreal feeling and pretty amazing to be a part of Gordon’s case and be able to help him,” Gormley shared.

Even though Cordeiro’s conviction was vacated, prosecutors can still refile charges but his attorney said that would be a mistake because of the new evidence.

The innocence project is also trying to get Cordeiro compensation which could be up to 50,000 dollars for every year served.

