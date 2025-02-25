Miami Lighthouse for the Blind opens up mini soccer pitch for blind children can play, learn key skills

By Joe Roetz, Kevin Boulandier

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WSVN) — The Miami Lighthouse for the Blind kicked off a special soccer initiative and they hope to bring it to schools all over Miami-Dade.

The organization held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce a new blind soccer mini pitch at their Miami location.

The new field is part of their Comprehensive Blind Soccer Initiative serving blind and visually impaired children and young adults.

The new approach is meant to coach blind soccer for participants of up to 22 years of age.

Aids for playing include the soccer ball which has ball bearings in it that rattle. Rebound panels will also help guide players and their aim. Staffers said players will also have a designated word to help the game flow.

“The opponent, or whoever is coming for the ball, has to announce that he’s coming for the ball. We’re using the word “Voy” and the word is so important that if you don’t say the word “Voy,” your team gets penalized,” said Senior Tech Specialist Oseas De Leon.

Teammates will rely heavily on their coaches to coordinate them.

“Our coaches are what they call “joy sticking” us. They are moving us in the field, so they’re telling us who is going to be the player going for the ball, and for us on the field, the other three would not move unless the coach says so,” said De Leon.

The program aims to boost players’ self-esteem and confidence, giving them the needed skills for when they get off the field.

“When you’re asking for the ball or when they tell you to take care of a play, they’re giving you the leadership skills that later on you can use on a personal level,” said De Leon.

The organization had a meeting with leaders from Miami-Dade County Public Schools as they hope to introduce blind soccer into schools so those with and without sight can play together.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.