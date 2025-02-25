SPD says social media skews downtown fight facts; attorney weighs in on self-defense elements

By Gabrielle Parish

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A deadly fight outside a downtown Shreveport bar has sparked rumors on social media about what happened that night.

Right now, one man is facing charges, but the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is weighing more serious charges.

This is one of those cases where social media is running ahead of the facts, police said.

Here’s what is actually known: Trevor Moses is currently charged with second-degree battery after a fight eventually led to Christopher Temple’s death. But that may not be the final charge, as prosecutors are now considering upgrading it to homicide.

Surveillance video shows Moses, wearing a white hoodie, and Temple outside Sand Bar in downtown Shreveport on Jan. 26. Suddenly, Temple punches Moses then continues hitting him as Moses struggles to get up.

“That is where the initial altercation, where Chris hits Trevor, occurs and at which point in time that is kind of broken up, and another scuffle happens a few minutes later down the road,” said Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon.

Minutes later, Moses runs down the sidewalk to approach Temple — this time outside Phoenix 2.0.

Shreveport police said Moses then punched Temple in the face. Temple fell backward, hitting his head on the sidewalk. He was hospitalized until his death on Feb. 15.

While a viral video circulating on social media captures part of the altercation, police say it does not tell the full story.

“The video of the final incident, ultimately leading to the death of the individual, is not on social media for obvious reasons. That’s going to be used in court, should it go to court,” Bordelon said.

Another misconception online is that Moses has already been charged with homicide and is in jail. Police say that is false.

Right now, he is only facing second-degree battery and is not in jail.

While Moses claims self-defense, one attorney says that may not hold up in court.

Shreveport attorney Royal Alexander said there are five elements of self-defense, one of which is avoidance.

Alexander reviewed with KTBS the video of the first part of the altercation. He points out when Temple hits Moses then when everything calms down.

“All the self-defense defense has gone away,” Alexander said, noting Moses did not walk away after the first fight ended.

Again, referring to the video, Alexander points to Moses appearing to go find Temple.

“Now, I think he loses the right of self-defense because he’s now going to the fight instead of retreat,” Alexander said.

“This case is complex, and the Shreveport Police Department is working closely with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office to ensure a fair and impartial legal process. It’s important to clarify that the other individual involved in this incident was not arrested because he is deceased,” Bordelon said. “We urge the public to rely on verified information from credible sources rather than misleading reports that create unnecessary division. Please keep the families and loved ones of all involved in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this difficult situation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.