Trailer hauling curly fries burns on Maine Turnpike

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

YORK, Maine (WMTW) — A tractor-trailer fire caused significant delays for hours on the Maine Turnpike Monday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m., the Maine Turnpike Authority said the right and middle lanes on the southbound side of the highway were blocked due to a vehicle fire near mile 4.

Around 30 people called 911 to report the fire and the York Fire Department says the fire was just over the line into York, but Kittery firefighters responded as well.

Firefighters quickly determined that the tractor-trailer was hauling frozen curly french fries and there was no hazardous material.

It took about 6,000 gallons of water to put the fire out.

The trailer and french fries were destroyed, but no one was hurt.

The southbound side of the highway was down to one lane for about an hour while crews cleaned up and removed the trailer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.