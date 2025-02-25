Video: Deputy saves dog chained up outside house that caught fire

By WXYZ Staff

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Macomb County sheriff’s deputy saved a dog that was chained up outside of a home that caught on fire last week.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to assist for a house fire in Macomb Township.

The caller said she saw smoke and flames from a dryer in the home’s basement and that they put the dog outside on its tether before calling 911.

Deputies arrived and saw the dog was still tethered outside of the home. Deputy Eric McCombs grabbed a leash from his vehicle and ran to the side of the house, securing the dog.

He and the dog were able to run away from the home and get the dog in the patrol vehicle with the caller.

Unfortunately, the home was not able to be saved from the fire.

