‘We want him to come out better’: WI families hope prison reform plan leads to better conditions

By Michele Fiore

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — With Governor Tony Evers’ plan to shut down Green Bay and make major changes to Waupun Correctional Institution, families who’ve long anguished over deplorable conditions are finding hope.

We’ve followed these moms over the last year as they’ve struggled watching their adult children suffer during the extended period of lockdowns at Green Bay due to staffing shortages. The latest news has them cautiously optimistic.

Terressa Russell’s counting down the days until Darion Person gets released in May of 2026.

“You know, in the beginning, I used to be so – I used to cry all the time. I used to be scared for him,” said Russell.

Person’s been incarcerated at Green Bay Correctional Institute since 2017.

“It is the most dangerous place in Wisconsin. It’s called ‘gladiator school,'” said Wisconsin State Representative David Steffen, 4th Assembly District.

GBCI prisoners, like Person, have gone through extended periods of lockdowns due to staffing shortages.

“I was incredibly encouraged by the fact that we finally have this as a starting point for closing that prison up here in Green Bay. One of the most challenging things as a legislator has been hearing the stories of desperation that has come from families as well as current and former inmates at GBCI,” said Steffen.

But closing a prison isn’t sitting well with Dodge County’s sheriff.

“And I say replaced or renovated, not just shut down. I know that the population of our state prison system is bursting at the seams,” said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

There is no plan to replace this nearly 130-year-old facility and its many issues, like toilet backups, that Tanya Wooden’s heard of from her son.

“So then they overflowing, so it’s feces and it’s just inhumane. It’s nasty,” said Wooden.

Rodents are a big problem, too. Prisoners are being forced to eat, go to the bathroom, and sleep where mice crawl on the floor and sometimes on them.

“They still eating they breakfast, lunch and dinner in their room. They’re not going to what they call the hall to eat,” said Russell.

Wooden’s son, David Canady, has been at GBCI for four years, and says recently, some things have improved.

“More regular showers. There’s rec time now. School is – he still hasn’t been able to get in school,” said Wooden.

Not enough staff means they still can’t provide programming like school and counseling to all, and that hurts in a state which has a 37% recidivism rate.

“Like as a family, we want him to come out better. He has a son. We need him to be better,” said Wooden.

Governor Evers’ plan would cost the state $535 million.

