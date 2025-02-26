Coogs Go Texan: University of Houston Chefs Compete to Serve Up the Best Texas Flavors

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 26, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, get ready to savor the best of the Lone Star State as University of Houston Dining Services, powered by Chartwells Higher Education, brings the heat with a Texas-sized culinary showdown! On Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cougar Woods Dining Commons at 4277 Wheeler Ave. will transform into a foodie’s paradise as three top UH chefs—Chef Randy Abrams, Chef Benito Gavirio, and Chef Ray Soendjaya—battle it out in a barbecue-inspired cookoff. Their mission? To craft mouthwatering, Texas-themed creations that will leave UH students’ taste buds begging for more.

More Than Just a Cookoff—A Celebration of Texas Culture Go Texan Day at UH isn’t just about incredible food—it’s an all-out celebration of Texas culture, bringing together flavors, music, and local businesses to showcase what makes the state truly special. • Savor & Vote: Each chef will take over a station, whipping up their signature barbecue-infused masterpieces for students to sample and vote for their favorite. • Outdoor Vendor Fair: Local businesses will set up shop, offering everything from handcrafted goods to delectable treats. Look out for:  My Lola Bag – Chic, handcrafted accessories.  Finally Vegan Macarons – A delicious, plant-based twist on classic French pastries.  Lewis Tea & Co. – Artisanal teas with rich, bold flavors.  Bloom – Stylish, locally inspired apparel and gifts. • Boot-Scootin’ Fun: A live DJ will be spinning tracks perfect for line dancing and two-stepping, encouraging Coogs to don their best Western duds and embrace their inner cowboy or cowgirl.

Beyond the Plate: Community & Campus Engagement UH Dining Services is teaming up with key partners to enhance campus life and offer more than just good food: • University of Houston Police Department (UHPD): Hosting a scooter and bike registration event. • Coca-Cola: Offering exclusive product samples to keep everyone refreshed. • UH Writing Center: Bringing valuable campus resources to the event.

Chartwells Higher Education: Bringing Innovation to Campus Dining As the leading provider of on-campus dining experiences, Chartwells Higher Education is revolutionizing the way students connect with food. From high-tech dining spaces to sustainable, locally sourced ingredients, their goal is to make mealtime a social, joyful, and memorable experience. With over 300 campuses nationwide, Chartwells continues to set the standard for campus dining excellence. Learn more at ChartwellsHigherEd.com or DineonCampus.com.

Follow the Flavor & Join the Fun! Don’t miss out on this flavor-packed, Texas-sized showdown! Follow @uhfoodie on social media for live updates, behind-the-scenes action, and a front-row seat to all the delicious fun.

So, Coogs, grab your boots, bring your appetite, and let’s Go Texan! 🐾🔥

