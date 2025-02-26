Couple charged with felony animal cruelty after police remove over 100 pets in distressing conditions

By J.D. Miles

Click here for updates on this story

THE COLONY, Texas (KTVT) — Police in The Colony have filed felony charges on a couple living in a home with more than 100 living and dead pets.

When The Colony Police SWAT team raided a home on Alta Oaks Lane last month, they had no idea just how many dead and living animals they would find after serving a warrant: 88 dogs, cats, turtles, snakes and pet mice along with the remains of 22 dead animals.

A couple living in the home stood outside while authorities brought in animal control officers who spent hours retrieving pets that sources said were living in confining cages and deplorable conditions.

A month later, that couple, Brandy Lynn Bristol and Jeremy James Bristol has been arrested on 12 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony.

The Colony Police would only release a statement about the arrests saying it “…remains committed to upholding animal welfare laws and ensuring justice is served in cases of animal cruelty.”

A website for an animal rescue organization that the arrested couple was operating at the time of the raid appears to have since shut down.

Police said the couple remains in jail and the seized animals have been placed with other rescue groups.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.