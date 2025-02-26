Orlando man accused of impersonating officer to ‘investigate illegal immigrants’

By Paola Tristan Arruda

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — An Orlando man is in jail after deputies say he was impersonating a Homeland Security officer.

It happened at the Sabal Palm apartment complex.

A witness told deputies the man, later identified as Steven Donovan, came up to them and said he was an officer.

Court documents show he told the witness, who was an employee at the apartment complex, that he was investigating illegal immigrants and wanted the employee to open one of the units. Donovan then allegedly flashed a gun in his jacket.

An arrest report states that the witness left Donovan and went to the front office of the apartment complex to call law enforcement. He stated Donovan “came to the front office and started knocking on the doors and windows screaming he was the police.”

Donovan had his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the complex on Monday after reports of a suspicious person. The responding deputy found Donovan next to a blue bicycle, talking to another deputy.

He’s being charged with impersonating an officer.

Donovan told deputies he was a Homeland Security officer and provided a state-issued blue card — which showed he had put in an application for a class ‘D’ security license.

Deputies said Donovan told them they couldn’t arrest him because he was a cop and that he wanted to make sure “Mexicans were not illegally staying in the apartment.”

His bond was set at $1,000.

