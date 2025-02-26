PlazAmericas to Host Quinceañera & Bride Expo This March

By Francis Page, Jr.

February 26, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — PlazAmericas tenants come together with this expo for attendees to enjoy a fashion show, giveaways, live entertainment, food, and more! PlazAmericas is excited to announce its upcoming Quinceañera & Bride Expo, to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, 2025, on the East side of the first floor of the mall. The event celebrates two of life’s most cherished milestones, featuring a stunning fashion show showcasing beautiful dresses from PlazAmericas’ tenant boutiques, along with giveaways, live entertainment, and more! All ages are welcome to attend the FREE event. The expo will highlight local vendors offering wedding and quinceañera services, including Rodo’s Bake Shop, Mayan Graphics, and Foto Y Video Colosal, along with performances by Diana Torres, Grupo Musical La Reacción, and more! It’s the perfect opportunity for the Houston community to enjoy a day of fashion, fun, and local talent. “We are so excited to bring together the Houston community for this amazing celebration,” said Veronica Galvan, Marketing Manager at PlazAmericas. “Nuestros inquilinos han trabajado arduamente para ofrecer lo mejor en moda y servicios para estas ocasiones tan especiales. Este evento será una oportunidad única para disfrutar de la moda, los regalos y entretenimiento en un solo lugar.” (Our tenants have worked hard to provide the best in fashion and services for these special occasions. This event will be a unique opportunity to enjoy fashion, giveaways, and entertainment all in one place.) Attendees will experience a day of glamour and style inspiration as the fashion show highlights elegant and beautiful designs for both quinceañeras and weddings. From breathtaking ball gowns to sleek bridal dresses, the show will spotlight the unique collections available from PlazAmericas’ diverse retailers.

Fashion Show Participants to Look Forward To: • Touch of Class Events Center • Marissa’s Bridal • Palacios Bridal and Quinceañeras • Boutique Juan Lopez • Jass Formal | Jass Quinceañeras • Sweet Glitter Boutique • Antonella Quinceañera • Mary’s Dress Boutique

In addition to the fashion show, the Expo will feature booths showcasing quinceañera and wedding services, including photographers, hair stylists, jewelers, and more. Guests can interact with expert vendors and learn about the latest trends and offerings to make their celebrations unforgettable. With free entry, free parking, and exciting entertainment, the PlazAmericas Quinceañera & Bride Expo is the ultimate event for families planning a celebration. Whether guests are looking for the perfect dress, event services, or simply a fun day out, this event is not to be missed. Houston Style Magazine readers, for quick access to the event, guests can enter through the North or East entrances at PlazAmericas and find the expo on the first floor’s East side.

