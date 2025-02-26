‘Thankful for the pilot we had’: Omaha friends on Southwest flight react to close call

By Bill Schammert

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — It took a bit for Omaha friends Emily Novak and Caley Maszk to realize the extent of the close call they were part of on a Southwest flight Tuesday morning.

“Honestly, the pilot was so calm, so you didn’t think anything was wrong,” Maszk said.

The two were connecting at Midway International Airport in Chicago before going to Dallas for a girls’ trip.

“At the time, we didn’t realize what happened or the potential of what could’ve happened,” Novak said. “So, when we saw it, we realized it was real – that it could’ve been bad. We’re just really grateful for the pilot we had and the training he had to keep us all safe.”

Southwest Flight 2054 was forced to abort its landing at Midway when a private jet pilot, registered to Flexjet, crossed the runway the inbound Southwest flight was scheduled to land on.

Nobody was injured.

“I was kind of anxious about flying because there’s been so many, you know, crashes and things happening with planes,” Maszk said. “I’m just very thankful for how everything turned out.” According to data from FlightRadar24, the planes got within about 250 feet of each other.

The Southwest pilots performed what’s called a “Go Around” maneuver.

“They executed their maneuver, as near as I could tell from watching the video, perfectly,” said Skip Bailey, an aviation professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Bailey said the two planes are talking on different frequencies, so they cannot hear each other. He said the Southwest pilots would’ve been communicating with air traffic control, and the Flexjet pilot would’ve been communicating with ground control.

“So as a pilot, when you’re coming in, you’re not hearing what they’re telling the plane on the ground,” he said. “You have to have your eyes everywhere, and you’re always watching.”

He said pilots are trained and prepared to land or go around on every approach.

Bailey hesitated to speculate on a cause but said it would likely be human error.

“Probably a misunderstanding of radio directions they received on the ground as to which runway to cross and where they were going,” he said.

According to the FAA, there have been 60-plus close calls since 2001.

“The crew followed safety procedures, and the flight landed without incident,” a Southwest spokesperson said in an email to CNN. “Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees.”

Flexjet said it’s aware of the incident in Chicago.

“Flexjet adheres to the highest safety standards, and we are conducting a thorough investigation,” a spokesperson said. “Any action to rectify and ensure the highest safety standards will be taken.”

KETV asked Bailey if he believes there’s an increase in incidents or just an increase in media coverage.

“I honestly think they’re just getting more media coverage,” he said. “I still say we’re the safest aviation system in the world, and I think we have the best-trained pilots in the world, but we’re all human, and mistakes can be made. Fortunately, in this case, that mistake didn’t cost any lives.”

