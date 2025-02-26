Why are UC Berkeley’s falcons missing? Expert sadly fears death from bird flu

By Lena Howland

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) — Annie the peregrine falcon and her mate Archie have disappeared from UC Berkeley and haven’t been seen for nearly two months.

Experts believe the two birds are likely dead, potentially of bird flu.

Towering over UC Berkeley at 307 feet tall, something’s been missing from the top of the iconic Campanile for nearly two months.

“It is hard to potentially lose her, she’s been a rock in the Berkeley community for so long,” falcon expert Sean Peterson, Ph.D. said.

Since 2016, Annie the peregrine falcon has fascinated the Berkeley community and much of the Bay Area.

Her every waking move was all captured on live cameras put up by UC Berkeley for anyone to check out online, free of charge.

“She has had a dramatic, dramatic few years with mates disappearing and new mates coming in and babies everywhere, it’s been a bit of a Telenovela with Annie,” Peterson said.

But those cameras now show an empty nest.

Peterson says Annie along with her partner Archie haven’t been seen since early January.

While Annie has been known to go off of the radar in the past, Peterson says this is the longest she’s been missing.

“Unfortunately this kind of corresponds with a really big spike in avian influenza that’s been hitting birds in the Bay Area recently so right now we think it’s possible that she might be gone,” he said.

Cal Falcons, a Facebook community page dedicated to tracking the famous falcons, posted on Monday during their absence, saying it’s possible Annie and Archie tragically succumbed to bird flu.

They said it’s also possible the birds are just hunting off campus, changing their nesting location or were preyed upon by great horned owls or bald and golden eagles.

Peterson says this comes within weeks of their traditional breeding season.

“We should be seeing her hanging out, getting the nest ready and just kind of doing some house keeping but now as you can see there, we’re just seeing nothing, no one has been there,” he said.

Though it is still possible for the falcons to make a surprise return, Peterson is hopeful new peregrine falcons will eventually come to take their place.

“Hopefully we’ll have a new pair come in and take over the Campanile and we’ll get a whole new season as it will, a new cast of characters,” he said.

