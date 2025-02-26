Woman’s body found in trunk of car after chase ends in crash in San Diego County

By KABC Staff

EL CAJON, Calif. (KABC) — Police found a woman’s body in the trunk of car after a chase ended in a crash in San Diego County Tuesday, officials said.

The El Cajon Police Department responded to a report of a possible kidnapping just before 5 p.m. in the area of Madison and Magnolia avenues, Lt. Joe Crawford said.

Officers spotted the suspect vehicle – a black Hyundai Sonata – and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled and a chase began, Crawford said.

The fleeing suspect eventually crashed into two cars. At that point, the suspect tried to get away but officers used a Taser to subdue him and take him into custody.

When officers searched his car, police said they discovered a woman’s body inside the trunk. Further details on the woman’s identity were not released.

The relationship between the suspect and the woman is unknown.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

