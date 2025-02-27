1 suspect caught in NJ after Lyft driver shot, carjacked in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden section



By WPVI Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A Lyft ride turned into a carjacking in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden section early Thursday morning.

One of the suspects has been caught in Jersey City, New Jersey, as police continue searching for another.

Police say the rideshare driver was just doing his job, picking up passengers, when he ended up getting shot twice.

Officials originally said the driver was working for Uber at the time of the incident but has since said he was working for Lyft.

Investigators say the 58-year-old Lyft driver picked up two guys in the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue in the city’s Spring Garden section at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The pickup location was in a dark, secluded area under an overpass, with no homes nearby.

When the passengers got into the vehicle, the victim said one of them immediately demanded his wallet, threatening to shoot him.

The victim then attempted to drive away with the two suspects in the back seat. That’s when one of the men fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the chest and arm.

The rideshare driver was able to get out of the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Police say the wounded driver was actually able to walk two blocks after being shot and once officers arrived, he was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the bullet apparently missed vital organs and that the victim is expected to survive.

The suspects then stole his car, which was described as a black 2024 Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag.

Action News has been told real-time crime cameras spotted the car a short time later at 10th and Fairmount.

The stolen vehicle was later seen just after 4 a.m. on a New Providence Police Department camera. Investigators were then able to track it to Jersey City, New Jersey.

With assistance from the New Jersey State Police, Jersey City Police, and Irving Township Police, investigators were able to apprehend a 17-year-old boy. A firearm and the stolen vehicle were recovered.

The teen is currently in custody in Jersey City.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

